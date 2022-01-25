A Black Man Is Suing Nevada Police After They Misidentified Him As A White Man.. Twice His Age & Jailed Him For 6 Days!
"A 23-year-old Black man was arrested and held for six days in two Las Vegas jails, in 2020, after police in Nevada misidentified him as an older, taller, white man with the same name, court documents show.
Shane Lee Brown, now 25, is suing Las Vegas Metropolitan and the City of Henderson police departments, accusing them of civil rights violations, false imprisonment, negligence, and other wrongful conduct. He is seeking at least $50,000 in compensatory damages, according to a complaint. Police had a bench warrant issued in November 2019 for Shane Neal Brown, then 49, who had been accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Neal Brown, who was described in the warrant as a Caucasian male with brown hair, blue eyes, and a bushy white beard, had previously been convicted of a felony in 1994 — before Lee Brown was even born." - TheInsider
