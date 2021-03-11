Woman Causally Starts Singing After Admitting To Killing Her Boyfriend! "I Did It, Yup, I Did It"

Shayna Hubers is awaiting sentencing for the October 2012 shooting death of Ryan Carter Poston, a 29-year-old lawyer from Highland Heights, Kentucky. Left alone in the interview room, Hubers spoke out loud to herself and even started singing. Later, she even started dancing. "I killed him. I killed him," Hubers said while performing a dance move.

