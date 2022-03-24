Just Like That? He Had To Get In One Good Shot Before Surrendering!
A Washington man now faces charges in federal court for sucker-punching a police officer at the Salt Lake City International Airport. John Baydo set down his backpack near Delta baggage claim and then walk directly toward the officer and punch him in the head. Baydo refused to speak with officers after he was taken into custody. Posted By Persist
