Embarrassing: Jamaica's 3rd Fastest Woman In The World, Shericka Jackson, Gets Eliminated By Italy For Not Running Through The Tape!
"The third-fastest woman in the world bowed out of the 200m event at the Tokyo Olympics after committing an embarrassing blunder Monday.
Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson missed out on qualifying for the semifinals after she slowed down near the finish line.
The 27-year-old was beaten out by Italy’s Dalia Kaddari by four-thousandths of a second in the sprint, putting her in fourth place."
"The Jamaicans now won’t be able to clean sweep the women’s 200m, as they did in the 100m, when Jackson won bronze on Saturday." NYPost
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS