4play - Mission Accomplished [Independent Artist]
https://m.facebook.com/4play-110252104645102
https://twitter.com/4play10562314
https://www.instagram.com/4playsongwriter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmVjxmbmWw2DFsNBXi7VjFQ
Mission Accomplished” is the perfect ode to his journey of humble beginnings to boundless happiness and success. A summer anthem stacked with emotion, “Mission Accomplished” reminds listeners that happiness is the ultimate goal, in whatever form that may come in.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS