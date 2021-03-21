What? California Theme Parks Can Soon Reopen But Screaming On Rides Is Not Allowed!
Theme parks in California are planning to reopen as early as next month, but thrill seekers may be forced to control their excitement while riding roller coasters. The state's Attractions and Parks Association is recommending that park officials encourage riders to "mitigate the effects of screaming" on roller coasters and thrill rides to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Posted By Persist
