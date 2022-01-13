The Streets Ain't Playing: Man Gets Attacked With Hammer & Shot By A Young Couple At Outside A Bronx Bodega!
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man and woman seen on video attacking a man at a bodega in the Bronx.
It happened the night after Christmas on Morris Park Avenue near White Plains Road.
Surveillance video shows the group fighting inside the store.
The woman can be seen hitting the victim with a hammer, before the male suspects pulls out a gun and points it at him.
The video continues outside the store, where the woman continues to attack him with the hammer. The man then fires a single gunshot into the side of the store.
No one was hit, but the victim was taken to the hospital for stitches. Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS