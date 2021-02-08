Inspirational Rap Group 4 Wheel City Celebrates Black History Month With "Long Time Coming" [Label Submitted]
4 Wheel City has dropped off their new single and video “Long Time Coming.” Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the song serves as a call for peace and unity in the nation as the Black History Month gets underway.
“Long Time Coming” highlights Tap Waterz and Rick Fire’s journey over the past 15 years using Hip Hop as a form of peaceful protest against social injustice, gun violence and to also fight for inclusion and equality.
Their commitment to inspiring change led to a performance at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. and an appearance at the White House where Dr. King once spoke about the Civil Rights Act of the 1960s.
“We hope the ‘Long Time Coming’ music video is a timely and timeless reminder of how the disadvantaged can use their voice in a peaceful way to make change, instead of violently like the rioters did recently at the United States Capitol building.” - 4 Wheel City
