RIP Kurt Reinhold: Unarmed 42-Year-Old Father Fatally Shot By California Police... Stopped For Jaywalking & Now Cops Under Fire!
"Kurt Reinhold, an unarmed Black man, was shot to death by California police for allegedly jaywalking. In a special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber continues his coverage of the incident, drawing on shocking, newly released footage from before the interaction began, to report on how one officer questioned the stop, and how some of the police conduct escalated the interaction which turned deadly." - MSNBC
