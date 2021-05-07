"Pentagon Said Aliens Are Demonic & Wanted Me To Stop" Ex Pentagon Official Exposes UFO Secrets, Claims Aliens Are In The Ocean, Visiting Earth Weekly
Watch the full 1-hour interview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emn6jozxHxU
"Lue Elizondo is a former intelligence officer with the Department of Defense. He claims he was the director of AATIP, the Pentagon's "UFO program", from 2010-2017. In this exclusive interview with Steven Greenstreet of "The Basement Office", Elizondo reveals shocking truths about the UFOs the Navy and other military branches have encountered on almost "a daily basis", why some "very senior" officials at the Pentagon tried to suppress UFO evidence, and the jaw-dropping things these UFOs can do." - NYPost
