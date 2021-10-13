Bouncer Just Starts Swinging On A Patron, And Doesn't Stop Until The Patron Is Knocked Out!
This was in Albufeira, Portugal. The bouncer didn't work on that establishment but on another bar in the same street and was there as a client, the victim didn't know the bouncer. According to the victim which only suffered a broken jaw, the bouncer was looking for someone and went to him and asked if his name was Andre, asked if he practiced martial arts, which he said he did in the past, and if he was from Lisbon, he answered he wasn't from Lisbon. After a pause he just started whaling on the dude. Posted By Ghost
