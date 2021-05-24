Technology Wild: Visual Effects Artist Creates A Deepfake Of Tom Cruise & It Looks Insanely Real!

Chris Ume is one of about 20 deepfake artists and technicians working at Deep Voodoo, a studio founded by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to make deepfake-based entertainment, including their Donald Trump-skewering web series "Sassy Justice" (which also features a Tom Cruise puppet). Ume shared the TikTok channel hosting the Tom Cruise deepfake videos. Posted By Persist

