Technology Wild: Visual Effects Artist Creates A Deepfake Of Tom Cruise & It Looks Insanely Real!
Chris Ume is one of about 20 deepfake artists and technicians working at Deep Voodoo, a studio founded by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to make deepfake-based entertainment, including their Donald Trump-skewering web series "Sassy Justice" (which also features a Tom Cruise puppet). Ume shared the TikTok channel hosting the Tom Cruise deepfake videos. Posted By Persist
