Puerto Rican Boxer Félix Verdejo Charged In The Death Of His Pregnant Jumpoff.. Allegedly Tied A Block To Her Body & Dumped Her In A Lagoon!

Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo was charged Sunday with killing a woman who was thrown off a bridge and shot after revealing she was expecting his child, a case that has shocked the U.S. territory and sparked protests against domestic violence.



Verdejo, 27, agreed to meet with the woman Friday morning after she asked for help to terminate her pregnancy, a witness who was with him at the time of the murder told investigators, the FBI said in a criminal complaint. After an argument inside Verdejo’s car, the accused killer punched Ortiz in the face and injected her with “a syringe filled with substances purchases from a drug point,” according to the complaint.



He tied the victim’s arms and feet with wire, brought her to her own car and drove it to a bridge over the San José lagoon between San Juan and Carolina, authorities said. Verdejo then removed the woman from the vehicle, tied a heavy block to her body and tossed her into the water, according to the FBI. The suspect also shot Ortiz with a pistol after throwing her from the bridge, the complaint alleges.

