Thoughts? Musician Claims She Was Racially Profiled After Citibank Wouldn't Let Her Cash A Check From Her Father & Confiscated It!
Babystorme, who has banked with Citibank for the past 5 years, went to deposit her rent money at a Citibank located in Los Angeles, California when the branch’s teller told her she was unable to verify the $30,000 check and needed to confiscate it. In a now-viral TikTok, Babstorme shared details from her experience. “Do you confiscate everyone’s checks who comes in here that you can’t verify?" Babystorme recalled asking the bank teller. "She was like no. I said ok then why are you confiscating mine?" Babystorme noted that the teller had nothing to say in response to her question. Posted by Abdul
