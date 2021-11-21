Court Cam: Man Exonerated After Spending 20 Years Behind Bars For A Crime He Didn't Commit!
An Idaho man was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of an 18-year-old woman in 1996, a crime for which another man was wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for 20 years. The real perpetrator, Brian Leigh Dripps Sr., in the killing of Angie Dodge of Idaho Falls, Idaho, emerged after her mother sought to have investigators take another look at the case, which changed course as a result of advances in DNA analysis and the use of genetic genealogy. Posted By Persist
