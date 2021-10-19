SHAQ And Big U Full Interview Episode 4 [BIG U x WSHH CHECC'N-IN]

BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN (Exclusive Worldstar Podcast)

Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC'N-IN touching on topics never discussed before. Episode 4 Shaquille O'neal sit's down and discusses various topics. Why he critiques big men in NBA, Being in the strip club when he got a call from Lakers, Him and Kobe never having beef it was all marketing, Usher being the reason he doesn't goto strip clubs and more. Executive Produced by Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP (@kpdatpiff) Reilly, Oby Okoye.

