College Football Player Almost Loses An Eye After Starting A Fight Against A Guy With A Decade Of MMA Training At A Bar!
Oklahoma University redshirt senior wide receiver and holder Spencer Jones nearly lost his left eye in an altercation last week but is recovering after a surgical operation, The Daily learned late Saturday.
Jones was held from surgery until the swelling around his eye receded, Glass said. Dr. Perry Brooks of Norman, whose website says he specializes in facial reconstruction, performed a four-hour outpatient operation Tuesday, Feb. 16 in which he rebuilt Jones’ left orbital socket.
“Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” Glass said. “And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover.” Posted By Ghost
