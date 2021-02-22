Damn: Texas Man Freezes To Death On His Bed Amid Frigid Weather & Power Outages!
A 60-year-old man froze to death in his own home in Abilene, Texas, as bitterly cold temperatures gripped the state amid a massive power outage. Flores corrected some earlier reports that the man was discovered dead in a chair, clarifying that he was found deceased in his bed beneath layers of blankets. His “wife was sitting in a recliner covered up with several blankets. He was deceased, she was found to be in some distress. Posted By Persist
