Cold Blooded: Teen Couple Kill Girl’s Father Then Joke About The Murder On Their YouTube Channel! “It Was Worth It”

A teenage girl and her boyfriend charged with killing her father in Las Vegas laughed about âmurdering somebodyâ and then having lots of sex in a deranged cellphone video they recorded while still on the lam.



The shocking footage is being used by prosecutors as evidence against Aaron Guerrero, 18, and his 16-year-old girlfriend, Sierra Halseth, the daughter of a former Nevada state senator.



The teen girl brags how they âhad sex a lot today,â which her boyfriend mumbles was âpayment for doing it.â He then softly slapped her face and put his hand around her throat, with Halseth pretending to choke before finally looking at the camera with her eyes wide, saying casually, âSo, yeah.âThe apparent admission was filmed in April, six days after they allegedly killed Halsethâs father, Daniel Halseth, 45, attempting to dismember him and setting fire to his house, the report said.



They then fled in the fatherâs blue Nissan Altima, but were caught less than a week later in Salt Lake City while allegedly planning to flee to California.



The father was murdered after the teens were told by their parents they could no longer be together, KLAS reported, citing police. They stabbed him and then attempted to set fire to and dismember his body â using his bank cards to buy items used in the gruesome crime, police told the local station.



Prosecutors presented to the grand jury photos that included the daughter buying bleach, and her boyfriend buying a saw, lighter fluid and gloves, the report said.



They were also shown images of the blood-soaked crime scene, with knives, saws, the lighter fluid and burned material, the station said. The next day, Christine Halseth asked her granddaughter, âWhy are you doing this? â¦ Now the police are involved,â according to KLAS.



Despite being just 16, the daughter has been charged as an adult, but cannot face the death penalty.