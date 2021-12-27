Terrible: Man Seen On Video Slashing A Woman Repeatedly In The Face & Hands In Bronx Hallway!

A new disturbing video shows a horrible crime that happened in the Bronx last week and now cops are on the hunt to find the suspect. _________________________________________________ A clip posted by @pix11news via @nypdtips shows a man attacking a woman in a Bronx apartment building, slashing her repeatedly during an argument, according to police. Officers said that the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the hallway of a residential building on East 180th Street, near Washington Avenue, in the Tremont section. __________________________________________________ It was shared that the 48-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect about her roommate when he took out a box cutter and attacked her. The video starts by showing the assailant kicking on an apartment door multiple times before repeatedly slashing the woman in the face, arms and hands. He fled the scene and has not been arrested yet. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple lacerations, authorities said. Posted by PSmooth