SMH: Woman Punches Elderly Man Over Heated Dispute During Delta Flight! "Sit Down Karen, You’re Going To Jail"
On a Tampa to Atlanta flight on Thursday a Delta Air Lines passenger was “acting belligerent with an older flight attendant” according to a passenger on board. That’s when another passenger “intervened and things escalated really quickly.” The incident with the flight attendant had been calming down, it seems, but the man’s intervention created a whole new drama between the two passengers. Posted By Persist
