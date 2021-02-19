Pop Smoke’s Brother Reflects On His Legacy One Year Later!
he songs that made him a star like “Welcome to the Party,” and “Dior” were only the beginning. We’ll never know how far he would’ve gone, since he was killed at just 20 years old in the Hollywood Hills in 2020. One year later, his brother, Obasi, opens up about how he and his family are doing. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has the story. Posted By Persist
