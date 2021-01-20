Joe Biden Arrives At The White House For The First Time As President!

President Joe Biden has entered the White House for the first time as the U.S. President. The 46th president and first lady Jill Biden walked through a military cordon lining the White House driveway with the flags of U.S. states, leading the first couple to the main entrance under the North Portico on Wednesday. Biden was expected to immediately begin working, with a stack of executive orders on immigration and other matters awaiting his signature. Posted By Persist

