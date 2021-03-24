Who's Winning? Mike Tyson Says He’s Fighting Evander Holyfield On May 29th!
Tyson vs. Holyfield 3 is happening. Hours after Evander Holyfield's camp claimed Mike Tyson and his team wanted too much money from a potential fight, it appears the sides have come to a resolution. Tuesday evening, Tyson confirmed on an Instagram Live stream the fight will take place on May 29th. TMZ reports the fight will take place on the last Saturday of May at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Posted By Persist
