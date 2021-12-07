JIM JONES And Big U Full Interview Episode 7 [BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN]
Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC'N-IN touching on topics never discussed before.
Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC IN touching on topics never discussed before. Episode 7 Jim Jones takes him through the projects and around Harlem discussing NY blood culture, clears up some rumors, coming to LA and connecting with the bloods, Dipset and more.
Executive Produced by Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP Riley
