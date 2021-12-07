JIM JONES And Big U Full Interview Episode 7 [BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN]

BROKEN? 59,097 views

Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC'N-IN touching on topics never discussed before.

Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC IN touching on topics never discussed before. Episode 7 Jim Jones takes him through the projects and around Harlem discussing NY blood culture, clears up some rumors, coming to LA and connecting with the bloods, Dipset and more.

Executive Produced by Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP Riley

Follow http://instagram.com/checcnin for episodes and talent to come.

Follow: https://www.instagram.com/jimjonescapo/

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS