Former Police Officer Kim Potter Sentenced To 2 Years For Killing Daunte Wright!
During the incident that took place on April 11, Potter shot Daunter in the chest during a traffic stop when a struggle ensued. Potter claimed she intended to pull out her taser and mistakenly pulled out her gun. In December 2021, Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter. In a statement, Wright’s mother, Katie, said she would not be able to forgive Potter for killing her son. Potter will spend a total of 16 months in prison and the remainder of her sentence on parole. Posted By Persist
