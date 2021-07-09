Michael Jackson Fanatic Flies 12 Hours From Overseas To Take A Picture With Gepetto Jackson Fka King Ahki [Sponsored by Jmacenterprises Unlimited,LLC]
Tmz: Michael Jackson Fanatic Flies 12 Hours From Overseas to Take a Picture With Gepetto Jackson Fka King Ahki
To follow King Ahki on social media click on the links here
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Ahki_King
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/worldstarrnbhimself
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/WorldstarKingAhki
Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/kingahki
Like us on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/WorldstarKingAhki
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.