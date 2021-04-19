Spoke His Mind: CNN's Chris Cuomo Says Police Reform Won't Happen Until 'White People's Kids Start Getting Killed By Police'
CNN's Chris Cuomo said that substantial changes to policing in America would come only when "white people’s kids start getting killed." Cuomo lashed out at white Americans who have resisted calls for police to face accountability, particularly those who have sought to justify the shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago and others who have died at the hands of police. White people’s kids start getting killed?" "Those start piling up and people will ask, "What is going on with these police?". Posted By Persist
