Hold Up: Man Kicked Out Off United Airlines Plane For Wearing A Thong As A Face Mask ... Another Passenger Comes To His Defense!
A passenger was forced to disembark a flight in Florida because he insisted that wearing a red thong as a face mask complied with COVID regulations. Adam Jenne, 38, was asked to leave the aircraft before it took off from Fort Lauderdale airport. He told local news channel that he wanted to show the "absurdity" of forcing passengers to wear masks on planes while allowing them to be removed to eat and drink on board. Posted By Persist
