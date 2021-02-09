Butta Rakz - Fast Life [WSHH Heatseekers Submitted]

Butta Rakz A Chicago Upcoming Independent Artist Is Back Fresh Out Of A Coma With A New Hit Single Called “FAST LIFE” and Pushing Forward With His First Mixtape “Scam Szn” Dropping Next Month With Multiple Hits On There Stay Tune This Young Artist Is On A Money Run With His Record Label Rakz Family Empire & Clothing Line Juggrich773 Follow his Social Media for More
IG: Butta Rakz
Facebook: Buttarakz
YouTube: Butta Rakz

