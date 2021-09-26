Next Level: Company Shows Off Their Stab Resistant Body Armor!
Made from Auxilam, a carbon fibre composite material, this latest body armor will protect the wearer from “even the most vicious and brutal types of edged weapon and shanks imaginable,” according to PPSS Group. Utilizing a combination of carbon fibre, the auxetic properties of Auxilam technology and some additional “top secret” assets derived from the specially developed composite structure, this armor offers a balance of weight, protection, performance and durability, the company states. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS