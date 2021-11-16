Detroit Woman Lets Off Shots Into Another Woman's Car At A Liquor Store Parking Lot!
"Detroit Police are searching for a woman who unloaded multiple rounds into a car as the female victim was trying to pull out of a liquor store parking lot.
According to police, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at a liquor store on Hayes near Chalmers Street. The car was hit but the victim was not hit by the rounds. The female suspect and others in the parking lot with her then left the scene in a black Ford Escape." - Fox
