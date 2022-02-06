This Is What Combat Sports Has Come To? Pillow Fighting Championship Takes Place In Florida!
The first-ever Pillow Fighting Championship took place outside of Miami, as several fighters entered the ring in order to determine once and for all who is the ultimate pillow warrior. Each fight featured three two-minute rounds where the fighters duke it out with PFC-approved pillows. Since knockouts are far less likely to occur with pillows as weapons, the winner is decided by who can inflict the most damage over the course of the fight. Posted By Persist
