Tried To Dip: Driver Gets Caught After Killing A Female BLM Protester!

A woman was killed and three people were injured in Minneapolis late Sunday after a man drove a car into a group of people who had gathered for a vigil against police brutality, the police said. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody, the Minneapolis Police Department confirmed on Twitter. The statement did not provide any information about a potential motive. The episode, which occurred at 11:39 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Street and Girard Avenue, sparked outrage among the crowd of people, who had gathered to protest police brutality and commemorate the death of Winston Smith, who was shot and killed by the police in Minneapolis this month. âIâve never seen anything that horrendous,â Zachery James, 28, said from the scene, where several of the crowd were still gathered hours later.