Did Wifey Set Him Up? 28-Year-Old Gunned Down Inside His Own Home... As His Wife Watches In Rockford, Illinois!
"A 28-year-old man was gunned down inside of his home, with his wife present at the time, by three at-large gunmen who breached his front door and immediately opened fire. Surveillance footage caught the moments when the three suspects came to the front door and opened fire on the unsuspecting victim." - lawenforcementtoday
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS