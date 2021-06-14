Mexico Doesn't Play: 26-Year-Old Ex Girlfriend Of Cartel Boss, El Texis, And Her New Man Was Assassinated By A Fake Shoe Dealer! [News Report]

BROKEN? 51,210 views

"Paulina Arreola, a 26-year-old girl related to drug traffickers of the La UniÃ³n Tepito Cartel, was shot to death along with a man who is believed to be her partner, in Mexico City. The events occurred at the intersection of Fernando avenue and CoruÃ±a street in the Ãlamos neighborhood, of the Benito JuÃ¡rez mayor's office, when according to the reports, the victim was driving a truck because he had come to the place to meet with someone who was going to deliver some shoes that he was going to sell." - Mexico News
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS