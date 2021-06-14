Mexico Doesn't Play: 26-Year-Old Ex Girlfriend Of Cartel Boss, El Texis, And Her New Man Was Assassinated By A Fake Shoe Dealer! [News Report]
"Paulina Arreola, a 26-year-old girl related to drug traffickers of the La UniÃ³n Tepito Cartel, was shot to death along with a man who is believed to be her partner, in Mexico City. The events occurred at the intersection of Fernando avenue and CoruÃ±a street in the Ãlamos neighborhood, of the Benito JuÃ¡rez mayor's office, when according to the reports, the victim was driving a truck because he had come to the place to meet with someone who was going to deliver some shoes that he was going to sell." - Mexico News
Posted by Thrillz
