Just Like That: Airline Tells Family To Get Off Plane Because Their Children Were Maskless ... Passengers Decide To Leave In Support!
Passengers on a plane in Israel walked out with the parents of two young children who were refused their flight because they were reportedly not wearing their face masks. Passengers decided to rally together, grab their belongings and walk off the plane in support of the family. Posted By Persist
