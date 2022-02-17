Wild: Suspect Unaffected By Tasers & Pepper Spray Goes At It With Orlando Police Officer!

BROKEN? 3,537 views

An Orlando police officer uses his Taser and pepper spray on his attacker, James Mossetty, who was ultimately unaffected by both weapons. Moments later, a physical fight breaks out between the suspect and an officer until back up arrives. Back in November, Mossetty was arrested for a "similar attack on a police officer.". Posted By Persist

