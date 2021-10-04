Good Samaritans Help Clean George Floyd Statue That Was Vandalized With Paint In NYC!
The recently unveiled statue of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the statue bust of Floyd. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away. Good samaritans stepped in to help clean. Posted By Persist
