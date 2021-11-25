Bestselling Author Falsely Accused A Black Man Of Rape In 1981... He Spent 16 Years In Prison... Now Has Been Overturned!
"Anthony Broadwater, 61, reacts to Judge Gordon Cuffy overturning the 40-year-old rape conviction that wrongfully put him in state prison for Alice Sebold’s rape. Broadwater was released in 1999, and has remained in the state’s public sex offender registry. Video by Katrina Tulloch." - Syracuse.com
"Anthony Broadwater, 61, reacts to Judge Gordon Cuffy overturning the 40-year-old rape conviction that wrongfully put him in state prison for Alice Sebold’s rape. Broadwater was released in 1999, and has remained in the state’s public sex offender registry. Video by Katrina Tulloch." - KVUE
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS