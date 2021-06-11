Wild: Son Is Found Not Guilty Of Killing His Father But Guilty Of Dismembering His Body!

The jury found the victim's own son not guilty of first-degree murder, but guilty of a second, less serious count, abuse of a dead human body. Incredibly, during his trial, testifying in his own defense, Jimmy admitted to cutting up his own father's body. But, Jimmy insisted his father died of natural causes, and that he panicked, fearing heâd be blamed for the death, because he would have been drinking and using drugs.

