Foul: Honda Dealership Employee Calls Black Woman "Bon Quisha" On Facebook After She Purchased Her First Car!
A racist Facebook post calling a new customer “Bon Quisha” has a North Carolina car dealership in hot water, angering many on social media. Lumberton Honda said it fired an employee for the post referring to the customer, Trinity Bethune, as “Bon Quisha” after buying a 2016 Toyota Camry from the dealership. Posted By Persist
