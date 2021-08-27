Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Pro-Trump Rioter Speaks Out! "I Did My Job"
Veteran US Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, who fatally shot pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot, revealed his identity and defended his actions on January 6. The Justice Department said Byrd wouldn't be criminally charged in connection with Babbitt's death, and the US Capitol Police said he wouldn't face any internal discipline. He could still face civil litigation from Babbitt's family, which has threatened a lawsuit. Posted By Persist
