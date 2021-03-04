Damn: SpaceX Starship SN10 Prototype Successfully Lands Only To Explode Minutes Later!
Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s starship rocket made its first test launch flight and looked like it aced its touchdown, before exploding minutes after landing which prompted several reactions online, including memes and jokes. Unlike the other prototypes, the bullet-shaped rocket ship remained intact during the touchdown, prompting the private space agency to declare the test flight a success. However, minutes after landing, the prototype was tossed upwards and slammed to the ground, in flames. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS