Major L: California Woman Says Her $26 Million Lottery Ticket Got Destroyed While Doing Laundry!

A California woman says she won a $26 million lottery — but accidentally destroyed the winning ticket while doing the laundry. The manager of store says that the store had surveillance video of the woman who bought the ticket, but Johnston said the store's footage was inadmissible and could not be used as proof because the store's cameras were not owned by the lottery center and couldn't necessarily prove which ticket the woman purchased. Posted By Persist

