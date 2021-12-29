He Know What He Doing: Woman Buys Her Love Interest A MacBook Pro & A PS5 After Meeting Him For The First Time!
After months of chatting online, Usman invited Kim to join him in Tanzania while he shot a new music video. She happily agrees and has her heart set on making their relationship official during her two weeks with him. On her first night in the country, she invites Usman to her room & gifts him a MacBook Pro. On top of that, she presents him with a brand new PlayStation 5. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS