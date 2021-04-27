Just Like That: Elon Musk Admits "A Bunch Of People Probably Will Die" In His Mars Landing Trials!
Musk claims that we are just five years away from a successful Mars landing—hard to believe given that numerous tests conducted in recent months by his company, SpaceX, have resulted in explosions. In an interview with X Prize Foundation’s Peter Diamandis, Musk laughed as he admitted that “a bunch of people will probably die” in his ongoing Mars landing trials. Posted By Persist
