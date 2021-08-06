All Bad: Anti-Vaxxer Dies After Downplaying Covid Illness! "Trust Your Immune System"
Leslie Lawrenson, 58, a solicitor with no underlying health conditions, died at his home in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 2 July. His partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, became seriously ill while Mr Lawrenson was infected and said that his belief that Covid-19 vaccines were too “experimental” put his family at risk. Despite feeling ill, he stood firm in his opposition to the vaccine. Posted By Persist
