Damn: Suspect Suffers Fractured Ribs & More After Being Slammed To The Ground By New Mexico Police Officer!
A police officer in a small eastern New Mexico city is caught on video slamming the man he’s arresting to the ground. The family of that man is claiming this was excessive force, but the officer is still on the job, for now. Suspect's wife Vanessa Apodaca said her husband suffered fractured ribs and possibly broke his collarbone during the incident. She believes the officer involved should be off the streets. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS