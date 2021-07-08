Just Wild: Woman Destroys Her Boyfriend's BMW With Fire Extinguisher For Ignoring Her Texts... Turns Out He Overdosed In His Apartment!

There was a night of fury when a woman destroyed a luxury car with a fire extinguisher in the city of Santa Fe, revealed a stormy relationship with a man 30 years older than her who, at that moment, was unconscious in an apartment of the adjoining building.



The aggressor, identified as Yesica María Andrea Aput Martínez, 37, was arrested after breaking the BMW car of her alleged lover and later starring in a major scandal at the police station, where she attacked and injured a police officer and broke a computer.



The man who owned the truck was identified as Raúl Berizzo, 67, a criminal lawyer.



The entire sequence of the attack was recorded in a video filmed by a neighbor, which quickly went viral on social networks.



The woman forced the doors of the BMW open, then dented the hood, smashed the optics and pulverized the rear-view mirrors. In addition, at one point he climbed on the roof of the vehicle and continued to break everything, according to the Aire de Santa Fe website.



The police report of agent Mariano Matías who appeared at the scene affirmed that the woman “seemed to be under the influence of alcohol and / or narcotic substances”, and had “minor injuries to her hands due to the blows” against the vehicle.



After opening the door of the apartment, the police and the victim’s children found “Raúl Berizzo in an unconscious state, with signs of having defecated on himself, and with a kind of white foam in his mouth.”



After calling the emergency medical service, the doctors diagnosed that “the state of unconsciousness was due to a drug intake and that it would be stable.” For this reason, he was transferred to the Cullén Hospital, in the provincial capital. Posted by JR